Piers Morgan wishes he could turn back time after storm in a teacup over Cher

Piers Morgan has joked that the "nation is rejoicing" as he spilled hot tea on himself while criticising singer Cher on television.

Good Morning Britain host Morgan said 71-year-old Cher should "put it away and get old gracefully" as he aired his disapproval at her performance and outfit choices at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The singer, who was honoured with the icon award on Sunday night, wore a revealing, silver tassled outfit to perform her hit Believe and then donned her famous black wig and leather jacket to belt out her hit Turn Back Time.

Morgan was defending his comments to his co-host Susanna Reid when he accidentally knocked his tea mug, spilling hot liquid on himself.

He said: " You can't be immune to criticism, you put yourself out there like that, doing that... people... oh no...".

Reid quipped: " That's the spirit of Cher... Cher has a huge smile on her face right now."

Morgan added: " It was the left hand movement that was wrong but anyway, sorry to have to tell you I'm not severely burnt.

"I'm alive and can only apologise."

A few viewers jumped to Morgan's defence, with @laviniasienna tweeting: " @piersmorgan agree it's time 4 #cher 2 stop turning back time. She's 71 & dressed like that, she'll miss out on the winter fuel allowance."

@SistahTee wrote: " I don't think Cher should wear the old look of 'turn back time' she looks fabulous for 71 but should update her outfitswigs #Locked in 80's."

Cher's fans were also quick to support her, with @Katy7jessica writing: " She's got a better body than some people way younger than her so why not flash and flaunt it. I know I would."

@EL_James74 tweeted: "# Cher is a showman, she's still going to wear outrageous outfits @piersmorgan I'm guessing she saves the string of pearls 4 shopping."