Drake matches Adele's record after claiming 12 gongs at Billboard Awards

Drake has matched Adele's record for most wins in a single night at the Billboard Music Awards.

The Canadian rapper tied with the British singer's 12 accolades when he was handed the award for top Billboard 200 album for Views.

Drake was also handed best male artist at the Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday, which is regarded as one of the biggest nights for commercial artists in the US.

Adele set the record at the 2012 awards when she won prizes including top artist, top female artist and top pop artist.

Collecting the award, Drake said: "We are all here on earth for a limited amount of time and we have got to show love while we are here."

He told Nicki Minaj he loves her and is glad they "found their way back" after a fractious relationship and said he has "a lot of love" for host Ludacris despite the pair not always seeing "eye to eye".

"I want to say, Lil' Wayne, if it wasn't for the risks you took, none of us would be here tonight ," Drake, 30, added.

Ludacris responded by saying he hopes Drake can surpass Adele.

Noah Cyrus told the T-Mobile Arena that her older sister Miley is the "happiest she's ever been" as she introduced her performance of new single Malibu, which sees the star remould herself as a wholesome country singer.

Drake and US duo The Chainsmokers lead the way for nominations for the night, being up for 22 prizes.

Beyonce has already won five awards, including beating Adele to top female artist and winning best R&B album for Lemonade.

The pair will go head to head for the top prize of best artist after Adele scooped the top plaudits over Beyonce at the Grammys in February.

The winners are decided by song sales over the past year, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social media interactions as tracked by Billboard.

Celine Dion performed My Heart Will Go On to honour the 20th anniversary of the Titanic film.

She received a rapturous applause for her performance during which she wore a white dress with enormous shoulders.

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrated Notorious B.I.G. on what would have been the hip-hop pioneer legend's 45th birthday. He was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1997.

CJ Wallace, the son of the rapper also known as Biggie Smalls, told the audience: "I know my father's looking down on all of us tonight.

"My sister and I will continue to carry on his memory with tremendous pride and live my life by his words."