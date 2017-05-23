Cannes Film Festival condemns 'attack on culture, youth and joyfulness'

Cannes Film Festival has announced a minute's silence to honour the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack.

The world-famous movie event has been taking place in the south of France amidst tight security in the wake of terrorist attacks in the country.

In a statement, the Festival said: "The Festival de Cannes would like to express its horror, anger and immense sadness following the attack on the public and the city of Manchester last night.

"This is yet another attack on culture, youth and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible, the artists, professionals and spectators, hold dear."

It added: "The Festival de Cannes invites all festival-goers to show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people by observing a minute's silence this Tuesday 23 May at 3pm."

The Hollywood Reporter said a champagne reception due to be held on Tuesday in Cannes to celebrate Pixar's Cars 3 was cancelled following the attack.

Actress Salma Hayek expressed her shock at the attack, saying her daughter could easily have been among the crowd at her favourite singer's concert.

She was speaking during a panel interview in Cannes, where she was asked by the host if she had a message for any young girls who might feel scared about the events in Manchester.

Hayek replied: "No. No, because I'm not sure what to feel today, and I'm terrified and I don't know what to say to my daughter.

"And I'm not going to pretend that I'm sorted out, that I'm very smart about it, because I'm still emotionally impacted.

"In a way ... I feel like the UK was invicted for a little bit."

A visibly upset Hayek said her daughter, Valentina, was a big fan of Ariana Grande.

She said: " If it was in London, this concert, my daughter would have been in that concert. It's her favourite singer.

"My daughter's nine. She would have been there, with or without me."

She continued: "This is one of the reasons why I have not slept.

"So do I have a message? No, I haven't processed it. I'm not going to fake something.

"I'm opinionated when I know what I'm talking about it. I don't even know where to begin here."