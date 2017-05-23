Morrissey movie to close Edinburgh International Film Festival

A movie about musical icon Morrissey will bring down the curtain on this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) as it marks its 70th anniversary.

Organisers unveiled part of the 2017 programme, which features a selection of Scottish movies, filmmakers and acting talent as well as productions from elsewhere

This year's opening and closing shows will focus on life in northern England, with romantic drama God's Own Country and England is Mine, which is about the former frontman of The Smiths.

A large number of items on the programme were filmed and set in Scotland, such as Waterboys, Edie and The Dark Mile.

An 80th anniversary screening of The Edge of the World, Michael Powell's first major feature, will be shown in Edinburgh University's FloWave Ocean Energy Research Facility wave tank.

During the event, the tank will mimic the seascapes shown in the tale about an evacuation of a remote island community off the Scottish coast.

EIFF artistic director Mark Adams said: "Scottish talent has always been at the heart of the festival and I am thrilled to once again illuminate the great work that currently exists within the country.

"The quality, variety and breadth of this year's programme is a true testament to the high level of craftsmanship in past and present Scottish film."

The dual Scottish talents of author Ian Rankin and director John McKay can seen at a showing of Reichenbach Falls.

It was directed by McKay, written by James Mavor and based on Rankin's novel of the same name.

Audiences can also preview hit Gaelic TV show BANNAN, which was filmed on Skye.

The BBC Alba show follows a woman returning to the island she left when she was 18, blending elements of family drama and murder mystery.

Numerous Scottish shorts will be on show including Natalie, staring Game of Thrones actress Kate Dickie, and No Song to Sing, produced by Trainspotting star Ewen Bremner.

Natalie Usher, director of screen at Creative Scotland, said: "It's great to see EIFF giving a high-profile platform to Scotland's home-grown film-making talent across features, short films, documentaries and animation.

"As one of the key cultural events in Scotland, EIFF's recognition and celebration of Scottish talent in its 2017 programme is very welcome, helping to showcase the strength and depth of Scottish film."

The main programme will be announced by EIFF artistic director Mark Adams at Edinburgh Filmhouse on May 31.