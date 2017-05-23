Strictly's Anton Du Beke weds partner following birth of twins

Anton Du Beke has tied the knot with his girlfriend Hannah Summers.

The Strictly dancer, 50, and his long-term partner became parents to twins in March.

A spokeswoman for the star, who was believed to be in the running for the position of Strictly Come Dancing judge before Shirley Ballas landed the role, confirmed the marriage.

In March, Du Beke went on Instagram to share the news about his babies, posting a picture of two tiny pairs of ribboned booties with his signature stage top hat and cane.

"Oh my! The little dancing feet have arrived. Mum and twins are perfect and dad is ridiculously excited!." he wrote.