UK shoot 'dream come true' for Transformers helmer Michael Bay

Transformers director Michael Bay has said he fulfilled a career-long dream by filming his final movie in the franchise in Britain.

The US film-maker spoke after having his hand and footprints cast in cement, alongside his dog's paw print, on Tuesday so they can be immortalised on Hollywood Boulevard.

Transformers star Sir Anthony Hopkins described Bay, who is known for his blockbusters, as the "greatest film-maker of today" while speaking at the ceremony in Hollywood.

The fifth film in the franchise based on the toy line, Transformers: The Last Knight, was filmed all over the UK, including on the streets of London, the Isle of Skye and Rievaulx Abbey in North Yorkshire.

Bay, 52, told the Press Association: "I've always wanted to shoot in England. The crews are amazing.

"Through my whole career, as I started videos, a lot of films, TV and commercials ended in London before they all came here (Hollywood).

"I was so familiar with UK people and there's the talent and the level of detail."

Welsh actor Sir Anthony, who has worked with directors such as Steven Spielberg, said Bay is a "colossal genius talent" while speaking at the traditional event outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

"He's the greatest film-maker today," the 79-year-old triple-Bafta winner added.

Bay, who also directed The Rock and Pearl Harbour, said he was nervous to accept the honour at first but was convinced by his assistant to do it for his mother.

Bay's dog Rebel looked baffled as the director dipped its paw in the cement in front of the world's media.

Transformers: The Last Knight is out in UK cinemas on June 22.