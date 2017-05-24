Big Brother's new series to have political edge

The politically-charged new series of Big Brother will kick off on Monday June 5, Channel 5 has confirmed.

The reality TV programme, now in its 18th year, is to present a "culture clash of modern Britain", show bosses have previously said.

Returning host Emma Willis will present the live launch programme as she introduces the housemates to their new home, in which they will be locked up for a number of weeks over the summer.

Big Brother's symbol, the eye, has been redesigned with a distinct political theme for its next outing.

Formed from a multi-coloured Union flag, the latest edition of the logo features a patchwork of eclectic images representing the UK, including a polling station, security cameras and a hand clutching a sign that says "We are all immigrants".

Channel 5 said Big Brother will serve up a "summer of contrasts, conflicts and collaboration ... and more fireworks than you could imagine, as a selection of people, from a range of backgrounds, come together in the ultimate social experiment.

"The United Kingdom of Big Brother ... and everyone is welcome."

Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal will also be back as the host of spin-off show Big Brother's Bit On The Side.