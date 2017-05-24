Ed Westwick strikes White Gold in 'hilarious' new BBC comedy

Ed Westwick's new TV series White Gold has been declared "a classic in the making" following the first episode.

The BBC show sees former Gossip Girl star Westwick as Vincent Swan, a foul-mouthed, Thatcher-era double-glazing salesman, with The Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas as his sidekicks.

Its "funny as hell" debut had viewers in stitches, and sparked a deluge of hilarious tweets and memes online.

One person said on Twitter: "#WhiteGold was so good! Absolutely hilarious."

Another viewer joked that they were "gonna have to go the ozzy to get me sides stitched after they split watching BBC2's new comedy".

"Just watched #WhiteGold on @BBCTwo - a classic in the making," praised one.

Westwick's smarmy character is seen pulling out all the stops to convince people to buy his wares.

While he still has the swagger he was known for as rich, spoiled Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, the roles are worlds apart.

"Move over Chuck Bass it's all about Vincent Swan now," one fan tweeted.

The British actor appeared to have won over the audience in the first few minutes when his brash alter ego danced in the mirror wearing nothing but his underwear.

One viewer joked: "@EdWestwick dancing in tiny pants in the opening seconds of #WhiteGold is the biggest thrill I've had in weeks."

"Any show that starts with @EdWestwick dancing in his pants has my interest straight away," laughed another.

But while Westwick's turn as Vincent was convincing, plenty of viewers were confused by his Essex accent after his American tone in Gossip Girl.

"Hearing @EdWestwick with a British accent is so weird," said one fan.

"Enjoying #WhiteGold although strange to hear Chuck Bass with an Essex accent," said another.

However, one viewer set everyone straight, tweeting: "Ed Westwick has always been British. Chuck Bass was a character."