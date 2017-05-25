Adam Garcia to star in Kevin Elyot's final play Twilight Song

Adam Garcia has been cast in the world premiere of the final play by writer Kevin Elyot.

The My Night With Reg playwright completed Twilight Song shortly before his death in 2014, and the play will make its debut on the London stage in July with Garcia in a starring role.

It will also feature Call The Midwife's Bryony Hannah and Line Of Duty star Paul Higgins in a tale that follows a family's secrets from 1967 up to the present day.

Twilight Song, with themes of hidden liaisons and romances unpursued, marks 50 years since the passing of the Sexual Offences Act 1967, which decriminalised private homosexual acts between men over 21 in England and Wales.

Garcia was last seen on the London stage in Kenneth Branagh's The Winter's Tale and had previously worked with Olivier award winner Elyot on his BBC drama Riot At The Rite.

The actor was also part of the original London cast of Wicked with Idina Menzel and has starred in films including Coyote Ugly and Riding In Cars With Boys.

Philip Bretherton, who appeared in As Time Goes By, and acclaimed stage actor and director Hugh Ross also star in the play which is directed by Anthony Banks.

Twilight Song will run at the Park Theatre, London, from July 12 to August 12.