Baby should have been left in the corner, say reviews of Dirty Dancing remake

Critics have panned a Dirty Dancing remake that premiered on US television on Wednesday, saying "Baby" should have been left in the corner.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's roles of Johnny Castle and Frances "Baby" Houseman were revived by Oscar-nominated Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin and newcomer Colt Prattes.

But reviewers criticised ABC's three-hour remake of the 1987 original.

In a reference to the film's famous line, Los Angeles Times reviewer Lorraine Ali wrote: "Perhaps it would have been better to leave Baby back in that corner in 1987.

"Now she must not only dance but sing while competing with the legacy of a film that's become part of America's collective DNA."

New York Times critic Neil Genzingler said the original succeeded because the story, stars, music and dancing all came together at the right moment in time.

He said: "That kind of lightning in a bottle can't be recreated, a point ABC takes a wearying three hours to make on Wednesday night with its new, chemistry-free version of that beloved film."

Pratte does not trouble the legacy of Swayze, who died in 2009, he added.

The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg praised Breslin's performance but said the remake is something "nobody asked for and nobody is likely to truly enjoy".

The show also features former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger as Penny.

Dirty Dancing fans said on social media that it was worse than their already low expectations.

Kayla Pyke tweeted: "After 30 minutes of this remake I HAD to start watching the original!! #MyEyesAreBleeding."

Stacmarie‏ wrote: "I had low expectations to begin with but this?"

It is not the first time the film has been remade, having been reinvented for the stage in 2004.