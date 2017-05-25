Baz Luhrmann says film commitment which means leaving The Get Down 'kills' him

Director Baz Luhrmann has admitted it "kills" him that he cannot commit to writing a second series of his hit Netflix show, The Get Down.

His comments follow reports that the online service will not be broadcasting another season, despite the success of its first two-part run.

In a wordy Facebook post, Luhrmann said that further work on The Get Down would mean pushing back his upcoming film project.

Explaining why a second series is "unlikely to happen," he wrote: " When I was asked to come to the centre of The Get Down to help realise it, I had to defer a film directing commitment for at least two years.

"This exclusivity has understandably become a sticking point for Netflix and Sony, who have been tremendous partners and supporters of the show.

"It kills me that I can't split myself into two and make myself available to both productions.

"The simple truth is, I make movies. And the thing with movies is, that when you direct them, there can be nothing else in your life.

"Since The Get Down stopped, I have actually been spending the last few months preparing my new cinematic work..."

Luhrmann described the cast of the musical drama, which follows teenage South Bronx disco singers struggling against the difficulties of 1970s New York, as "unique and exceptional."

"All of us in The Get Down family have been touched by this precious mission of telling the pre-history of a form of culture that would go on to change not only the city, but the world," he said.

" As for the real future of the show, the spirit of The Get Down, and the story it has begun to tell... it has its own life."

Fans have been outraged by news of the show being axed, with many taking to Twitter to complain that the decision marks a blow for diversity in television.

Elias posted: "Give us back The Get Down its a great show which exhibits diversity, queer representation, hip hop, political commentary & MORE."

Alice added: "Honestly The Get Down is such an important show with racial diversity and lgbtq representation and it gets CANCELLED I am LIVID."

"I'm so disappointed that The Get Down got cancelled. That show was QUALITY. Diversity. Complexity. HONESTY. It's what we needed," commented another.

Netflix has so far declined to comment on the reports.