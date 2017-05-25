Bench on Coronation Street set to be dedicated to terror attack victims

Coronation Street will pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack that took place in its home city by installing a bench in their memory on set.

One of those killed in the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night was a superfan of the soap, 29-year-old Martyn Hett, who regularly tweeted about his favourite programme and had a tattoo of character Deirdre Barlow, played by the late Anne Kirkbride.

A statement from the ITV series about the planned dedication read: "In memory of our friend Martyn Hett and all the victims of the Manchester bombing on Monday night we will be dedicating a bench on the Coronation Street set to remember everyone affected by the atrocity.

"The dedication will be planned in the coming weeks following an outpouring of affection for 29-year-old Corrie superfan Martyn and all those who lost their lives and have been injured following the Manchester Arena bombing.

"The bench will be positioned in the new extension to the Coronation Street set which is in the early stages of construction at the programme's Trafford site and the transcription will be as follows, ' For Martyn and all those who lost their lives on May 22 2017. We Stand Together'."

Many of the cast in the Manchester-set soap are from the city and Sally Dynevor, who plays long-running character Sally Webster, spoke to Good Morning Britain about her views on the attack.

Talking about the emergency services, city hotels and other people who had helped during the crisis, she said: "We have to think about all the wonderful people and the things they have done."

She added: "Love has to come through this, not hate."

Coronation Street official account has been tweeting messages of support for those affected by the attack.

A tweet the day after the concert read: "We love Manchester, it is our home. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by last night's tragic events."