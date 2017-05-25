Binky and JP graduate from Made In Chelsea to own show Monkey as parenthood hits

Made In Chelsea stars Binky and JP will launch their own show as they share their story of becoming parents for the first time.

Real names Alexandra Felstead and Josh Patterson, the pair will feature in their own reality spin-off Monkey later this year.

The two one-hour episodes, broadcasting on E4, will fill fans in on the weeks before and after the birth of their first child.

News of Felstead's pregnancy in January came as a shock to Made In Chelsea viewers, following the pair's on-off on-screen romance.

The 26-year-old model has since been updating her followers on her venture into motherhood so far via social media, sharing everything from her baby bladder blues to tips on maternity style.

A release date has yet to be set for the new show, but creators have promised "raw emotion and a behind-the-scenes look at the new Chelsea family".