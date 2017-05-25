Over The Rainbow finalist Sophie Evans lands Glinda role in Wicked

A theatre performer who made it to the finals of Over The Rainbow has been cast as Glinda the Good Witch in the West End show Wicked.

Sophie Evans, from Wales, will join the hit musical in July.

The 24-year-old was runner-up in the 2010 BBC talent series, which followed the search for a new theatre star to play Dorothy in Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of The Wizard Of Oz.

She lost out to actress and singer Danielle Hope in the grand final.

Wicked tells the backstory of the Wizard Of Oz's witches Elphaba and Glinda before they became known as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch.

Alice Fearn, who has been the stand-in for the part of Elphaba, will now take over that role.

Other performers joining the London cast include Bradley Jaden as Fiyero, Melanie La Barrie as Madame Morrible, Andy Hockley as The Wizard and Jack Lansbury as Boq.

Wicked is now in its 11th year at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it is the 17th longest running show in West End theatre history.

The production is a three-time winner of the theatregoer-voted WhatsOnStage Award for Best West End Show and a two-time winner of the Olivier Audience Award.

The new London cast will take over their roles on July 24.