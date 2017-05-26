Ariana Grande's One Last Time back in charts after Manchester tribute campaign

Ariana Grande's One Last Time has re-entered the UK charts following a campaign to pay tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

The single, originally released in the UK in 2015, is from the pop star's My Everything album and surged from outside of the top 200 in midweek to land at 11 in Friday's charts.

Grande's concert in Manchester on Monday night was targeted by a suicide bomber, killing 22 and injuring dozens.

Fans opted to back a campaign to get the song into the charts after footage on social media showed the crowd singing along at the concert, moments before the blast.

Grande's latest album, Dangerous Woman, has also climbed 32 places to 30.

The singer's tour, which was due to include two dates in London this week, has been suspended, up to and including her June 5 date in Switzerland.

Elsewhere in the charts, One Direction's Liam Payne's debut solo single, Strip That Down, landed at number three, behind DJ Khaled's I'm The One and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's Despacito remix featuring Justin Bieber, which is number one for the third week in a row.

Payne's entry makes it a clean sweep of top 10s for each of One Direction's solo debuts, following Zayn's Pillowtalk (1), Niall Horan's This Town (9), Louis Tomlinson's Just Hold On (2) and Harry Styles' Sign Of The Times (1).

In the albums charts, Ed Sheeran has hit back to return to number one with Divide, making it 10 non-consecutive weeks at the summit. Sheeran toppled Styles' eponymous debut release, which drops to second, while Rag'n'Bone Man maintains his grip in third.

Linkin Park scored their eighth top 10 album with One More Light at number four, while Engelbert Humperdinck marks his golden anniversary in music with a top five record, entitled 50.