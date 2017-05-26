facebook icon twitter icon
EastEnders welcomes new cast members Maggie Steed and Christopher Timothy

Two new faces - Maggie Steed and Christopher Timothy - join EastEnders on Friday night.

Maggie Steed and Christopher Timothy are to join the cast of EastEnders as Joyce and Ted Murray (BBC/PA)
The stage and screen stars play married couple Joyce and Ted Murray, who have been together for nearly 60 years and have been rehoused to Albert Square from a nearby estate.

Timothy, 76, said he was happy to say that the soap's casting director thought he might not be old enough for the role of 80-year-old Ted.

He said of the show: "It feels like a family, but that's the integral thing about EastEnders."

The actor added: "One cast member said it's not a question of learning your lines, it's a question of remembering your lines. I thought that was quite clever."

Steed, 70, said: " It's always strange walking into a set that you recognise so much, but you very soon get used to it is all I can say, and then you just carry on."