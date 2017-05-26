Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson welcomes twins with husband Carl Hyland

Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson has welcomed twins with his husband Carl Hyland.

The actor, who has played Ste Hay on the soap for 10 years, posted a picture of two hospital wristbands with the names and times of birth of his children - Chase and Phoebe Rae.

Richardson and Hyland revealed in December last year that they were expecting twins via a surrogate.

In a video shared on Instagram, they revealed their Christmas tree was decorated with "baby on board" signs, before they unveiled a sign that said "twins coming 2017".

Along with the post, Richardson wrote: "Merry christmas to us thanks to the British surrogacy centre."

The twins were born on May 22, with Chase at 6.11pm and Phoebe Rae shortly after at 6.34pm.

Former Hollyoaks actor Anthony Quinlan congratulated the pair, writing on Twitter: "Congrats to u both with your new little family x."

The official Hollyoaks Twitter account wrote: "Congratulations to our @MrkieronR What beautiful news. We can't wait for the baby snuggles!!!"

Richardson, who came out as gay in 2010, married Hyland in 2015.