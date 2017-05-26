I thought husband was cheating when I heard sexy phone voice, says Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek has said she thought her husband was cheating on her when she mistakenly confused an app on his phone with a "sexy" woman.

The Hollywood star, who is married to French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, told of how she became suspicious when she heard a woman's voice in a message left on his device.

She told The Graham Norton Show: "I trust him, but one day there was a message on his phone that said, 'Hi, if you want to improve your English why don't we practise now.'

"It was a very sexy voice and I thought, 'What the hell? Who is this Elisa coming after my husband,' but then I thought, 'No, let it go.'

"Anyway, about three hours later I just screamed and shouted at him, 'Who is Elisa and why is she calling you?'"

Hayek added: "He was laughing when he explained it was an app that was helping him improve his English accent!"

Hayek, 50, and Pinault, 54, married in 2009 and they have a daughter together.

The Mexican-American star is promoting her new film Beatriz At Dinner, in which her immigrant character comes to blows with wealthy racists at a dinner party.

She said, on the film's topical and politically-charged storyline: "The strange thing is we shot it before (Donald Trump) became president but it really is."

Of Trump, she added: "I have met him and he is a strange man. What you see is what you get.

"Just two days after he was elected someone produced a Donald Trump pinata. We were worse than little kids, we 'killed' the pinata in seconds and stamped it into the ground!"

"Imagine how I feel - I am a Mexican Arab!"

One Direction star Liam Payne also appeared on Norton's chat show, and told of how he and his bandmates were once removed from Trump's hotel.

The singer said: "We were asked to meet Trump's daughter but when we said no because there were so many fans it was unsafe, we were asked to pack our bags and leave!"

Hayek and Payne were joined by c omedian David Walliams, and actors Ed Westwick and James Buckley on the TV couch.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC1 at 10.40pm on Friday.