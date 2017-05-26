Katy Perry among headliners as Radio 1's Big Weekend begins amid tight security

Radio 1's Big Weekend kicks off today with heightened security and an increased police presence following the Manchester attack.

The two-day festival will see 50,000 music fans gather at Burton Constable Hall near Hull to see acts including Katy Perry, Kings Of Leon, Bastille, Lorde, Kasabian and Little Mix.

Ben Cooper, Radio 1's controller, promised that extra measures would be taken in the wake of Monday's bombing at a pop concert.

He also said that organisers would look into orchestrating a fitting tribute to the victims of the attack.

Fans were leaving Ariana Grande's show at the Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb, killing 22 and injuring dozens of others.

Mr Cooper told the Press Association that the safety of the artists, audiences and those working at Radio 1's event has been their "absolute priority".

He said organisers will be conducting two rounds of thorough searches for those entering the venue, and that dogs will be used.

Humberside Police has confirmed it will up its support, but that this may not mean festival-goers will see a military presence.

While Big Weekend is still going ahead, several other entertainment events have been shelved following the atrocity.

Grande's London O2 Arena gigs on Thursday and Friday were cancelled, and the London premieres for Wonder Woman and The Mummy next week have also been pulled.

Mr Cooper confirmed earlier in the week that no artists had pulled out of the line-up.

Saturday night will see pop star Perry headline the stage, and Sunday's headliner is Kings Of Leon.

Radio 1 presenters Nick Grimshaw, Clara Amfo and Greg James will be broadcasting from the event, sharing interviews and live performances with listeners, and highlights will also be streamed live on the channel's website.