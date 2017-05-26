Richard Ayoade taking over as the new master of The Crystal Maze

Comedian Richard Ayoade stands out in a striking red suit in the first-look pictures from the new series of The Crystal Maze.

The Bafta-winning IT Crowd star is taking over as the presenter of the popular adventure gameshow, which is returning to screens on Channel 4 in June.

Ayoade is following in the footsteps of the programme's previous hosts Richard O'Brien and Edward Tudor-Pole by sporting his own distinct style, complete with shiny white red-laced boots.

The Crystal Maze sees teams of five contestants navigating the tricky Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Future zones of the maze, completing a range of skill, mystery, physical and mental challenges.

With each task, they must win as many crystals as possible in order to rack up time in the Crystal Dome for the final showdown.

Channel 4 has confirmed there will be a celebrity special of the gameshow later in the year in aid of charitable drive Stand Up 2 Cancer.

The Crystal Maze was cult viewing from 1990 to 1995 when it ran for six series.

It returned in 2016 for a celebrity charity special, hosted by Stephen Merchant.