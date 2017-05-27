Take That to give proceeds from concert to Manchester terror victims

Take That have donated the proceeds from their rescheduled concert in Liverpool to the victims of the Manchester bombing.

The band played at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on Monday night but postponed Tuesday's show at the venue following the terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Speaking at the rearranged gig on Friday night Gary Barlow apologised for the change of dates as he urged fans to "send good vibrations all around the world".

"Dance, sing, have a night to remember, please."

Band mate Mark Owen told fans: "W e would like to dedicate tonight's performance to everyone who has been affected by the events that happened in Manchester last Monday night.

" All profits from tonight's concert will be going to the I Love Manchester emergency fund."

Howard Donald praised the spirit shown in the face of the terror attacks, telling fans: " As you know I was born and raised in Manchester. At this moment in time I've never been so proud to be a Mancunian.

"The spirit of Manchester, the spirit of the North West, the UK, the world over, It's absolutely incredible. Thank you so much and thanks for coming everyone, enjoy the night please."

Hours ahead of the gig at Barlow wrote on Twitter: "Liverpool, tonight we come together, stronger than ever."

The band announced earlier on Friday they would be combining the three postponed Manchester concerts into one big event in June .

The group were due to perform at the Manchester Arena this week as part of their Wonderland Tour but they pulled the gigs after the attack at Ariana Grande's concert at the venue on Monday night.

They will now take to the stage at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on June 18.

A statement posted on Take That's website said: "Following the tragic events at Manchester Arena on Monday 22nd May, Take That have announced that their three postponed shows for this week will now be played as one show at Etihad Stadium on Sunday 18th June.

"This concert has been organised with a very short turnaround thanks to the incredible support and professionalism of Manchester City Football Club, Manchester City Council, the emergency services and the staff and box offices of Manchester Arena and their ticket agents.

"All existing ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent over the next few days by email and given the choice to either exchange their ticket for Sunday 18 June or receive a full refund. Refunds are available until Thursday 1st June."

The concert will act as the final night of their Wonderland Tour.