Want to meet Kasabian at a festival? Check the dance tent ...

Kasabian fans hoping to meet their idols at one of this summer's festivals should seek out the rockers in the dance tent.

It may seem like an unlikely location to spot the band, but guitarist Sergio Pizzorno has revealed that is where they are most often found checking out the rest of the line-up.

He told the Press Association: "Usually the dance tent is where you'll find us because you can get there in the dark, no one notices, get in the middle of the dancefloor and get away with it.

"The dance tent is where it's at."

The rock band, whose hits include Club Foot and LSF, are playing Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull on Saturday and Pizzorno said that he was pleased to make a return to the city, which they had only played once before in the early days of their career.

He said: "They (Radio 1) always pick the right towns - we played Hull back in the day and it was incredible.

"It's nice to visit back and play some big songs for them."

Tonight's line-up at the festival also includes Katy Perry, Biffy Clyro and Emeli Sande. The event continues tomorrow with Kinghs Of Leon, Stormzy, Little Mix and Rita Ora all set to take the stage.