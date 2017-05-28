Abuser Nathan to drug teenage fiancee on this week's Coronation Street

Coronation Street's child grooming storyline airs further grim developments this week as abuser Nathan Curtis drugs his teenage fiancee and his ex is attacked.

Nathan (Chris Harper) has been exploiting 16-year-old Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) by forcing her to take part in a number of sinister parties where he pimps her out to his friends and in the coming week's episodes, he will be seen spiking her drinks to make sure she does as he tells her.

But when Nathan's ex Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) discovers that the man who once exploited her is now doing the same to Bethany, she desperately tries to save her - leading to disastrous consequences for herself.

Shona tries to warn Nathan off and when that does not work, decides to call the police.

But as she tries to dial for help, her phone is knocked from her hand and two men throw her to the ground, leaving her unconscious in an alleyway.

Meanwhile, a drunk and drugged Bethany has annoyed Nathan with her behaviour at his party, and he makes her grovel for forgiveness and sends three paying customers her way.

Shona has come round and managed to warn Bethany's family Sarah and David Platt and Gary Windass, but will they reach the flat in time to help her, and will she believe what they say about Nathan?

Coronation Street continues on Monday on ITV at 9pm.