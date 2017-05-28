Britain's Got Talent heads into live semi-finals with wild card twist

Britain's Got Talent heads into the live semi-finals from Monday, with the judges poised to put their wild card choice through to the grand final at the end of the week.

In Saturday night's episode of the ITV talent search, viewers saw Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams select their top choices to make the semi-finals stage.

Every night from Monday to Friday next week, eight of the final 40 acts will take their turn at winning a grand final spot as the public vote to keep their two favourites each evening in the running.

But those who are not chosen by the viewers will not necessarily be out of contention, as a twist to the process will allow the judges to pick one act that they would like to see stay in as a wildcard selection.

Britain's Got More Talent aired its first live show on Saturday when Stephen Mulhern revealed some of the guest performances viewers can expect to see across the semi-finals week.

They include former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, Alfie Boe with a hologram of Vera Lynn, the Bat Out Of Hell The Musical cast, X Factor's 5 After Midnight and Britain's Got Talent reigning champion, magician Richard Jones.

The live final will see Little Mix join forces with former Britain's Got Talent dance stars Diversity for a special performance.

Britain's Got Talent Live semi-finals air from Monday May 29 to Friday June 2 at 7.30pm on ITV, followed by Britain's Got More Talent, also live, on ITV2 at 10pm.

The grand final takes place on June 4 on ITV, with the winner bagging £250,000 and a slot at The Royal Variety Performance.