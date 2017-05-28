Music fans thank police after huge security operation at Manchester gig

Police were high-fived by grateful music fans as they left the first major event held in Manchester since a suicide bomber targeted a pop concert in the city.

Armed officers watched for potential threats as the crowds poured out of Lancashire County Cricket Club's Old Trafford ground.

Inside, thousands of music lovers had cheered and applauded as the headline act opened with a poem hailing the spirit of the city in the wake of Salman Abedi's attack at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Courteeners frontman Liam Fray, reciting the piece written by Mancunian Ryan Williams in the aftermath of the atrocity, assured the crowd the city would "rekindle our swagger".

The poem, which has been shared thousands of times online, references the worker bee, a symbol of the city's hardworking past, during the Industrial Revolution.

Drawing a rapturous response from the audience Mr Fray read the rousing conclusion: "You'll never prevail - not against us. This is Manchester, our Manchester, and the bees still buzz."

The band later sang a cover of Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger, which has become something of an anthem in the city since the bomb.

The heightened security for Saturday night's event saw officers in high visibility jackets and swat-style baseball caps stationed every 50 yards along roads approaching the grounds.

As the crowds departed, police, some of whom were on horseback, were thanked and high-fived by members of the public.

Many fans were defiant as they headed in to the gig, wearing yellow stickers emblazoned with the slogan #WeStandTogether and saying they were determined not to let the attack affect their way of life.

Ella Poutney, 42, came from Birmingham and said she had no reservations about attending.

She said: "You don't know when things are going to happen. You can't live your life like that. You've got to go for it."

Airport-style security devices were being used to screen some visitors and bags were examined by stadium stewards before entry to the concert, which featured the Charlatans as support.

Ellie Walker from Glasgow, who travelled to Manchester for the night with her three friends, said: "We just can't let this stop us from doing what we want to do. And I feel a whole spirit around Manchester.

"It's a lot like Glasgow in that way. Everyone comes together."

The 19-year-old student said the extra police presence "makes us feel safer".

Claire Levison, a volunteer for the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Foundation for Peace, helped to hand out leaflets and stickers.

The 43-year-old Manchester Metropolitan University lecturer, who helps at the peace centre which was established after the 1993 IRA bombing in Warrington, said people supported their message.

She said: "People love what the stickers represent. Some people have stopped and said that even though they didn't know anyone directly affected by what happened on Monday, they still found it really upsetting.

"We are just here to let people know they can contact us at the peace centre if they are struggling with what happened."