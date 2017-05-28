Sharon Osbourne: I felt like a fool after Ozzy's affair

Sharon Osbourne has told how she felt " humiliated and belittled" by husband Ozzy's affair.

The couple are pictured in Hello! renewing their vows in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Ozzy, 68, said that the ceremony, after 35 years of marriage, was his idea.

"This is a new beginning. I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage," he told Hello!

"I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed. I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I'm excited for whatever our future holds."

Sharon, 64, said: "I felt like a fool. It was as though everyone else had known about it and that everybody was laughing at me. I felt very humiliated and belittled."

But she added: "Ozzy and I are interwoven."

Last year, Ozzy revealed he was undergoing ''intense therapy'' for a ''sex addiction'' that nearly resulted in the disintegration of the couple's marriage.

