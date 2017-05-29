Britain's Got Talent hopefuls face off in first semi-finals

A number of Britain's Got Talent hopefuls will face off in the first of this year's semi-finals on Monday night.

A choir made up of the relatives of missing people, a retired registrar-turned-DJ and a south London police officer who dances in his uniform are just three of the 40 acts who will take to the stage during the live shows.

As well as the 35 acts put through by the judges in Saturday night's show, the five golden buzzer acts will return after automatically qualifying for the semi-finals.

Simon Cowell backed teen singer Sarah Ikumu for his golden act while David Walliams pressed his buzzer for former contestant Kyle Tomlinson, 15, who he had previously told to get singing lessons.

Alesha Dixon handed five-piece dance group Just Us, whose lead member battles with the spinal condition scoliosis, their golden moment and Malawian comic Daliso Chaponda was put through by Amanda Holden.

The show's presenters Ant & Dec used their golden buzzer vote to put Tommy Cooper-esque entertainer Matt Edwards straight through to the live shows.

All 40 acts will get a chance to wow the public across the live shows, with one lucky competitor eventually being crowned winner and claiming the £250,000 prize money and a spot at the Royal Variety Show.

:: Britain's Got Talent is on ITV on Monday at 7.30pm.