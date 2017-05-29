Love Island's Marcel Somerville: I'm much better looking than Blazin' Squad days

Former Blazin' Squad singer Marcel Somerville has joined a fresh batch of hopefuls heading to an exotic villa for the new series of Love Island.

The confident Londoner said he was used to female attention, but was now "looking for the right girl".

He will meet the rest of the ITV reality show's 11 new contestants when the third season launches on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the big trip, the 31-year-old said: "I'm going to be a great islander because girls love me. I've basically got a great all-round personality and I do find it quite easy to find girls."

Describing his time with the early noughties hip-hop boy band as the "best days of my life," Somerville continued: " People do still recognise me when I'm out.

" I think I look really different these days, though - I feel like I've got much better looking."

The new Love Island line-up also includes former Miss Edinburgh and Scotland lacrosse player Camilla Thurlow, who was once romantically linked to Prince Harry.

The 27-year-old, who works in explosive ordnance disposal, said she had been officially single for four years and was hoping to find a "good relationship."

Motorsport beauty queen Olivia Attwood and athlete and glamour model Jessica Shears are also among the female islanders, along with Chloe Crowhurst, Montana Brown and Amber Davies.

Somerville will be joined by Kem Cetinay, Sam Gowland, Harley Judge and Dominic Lever.

The aim of the game is for contestants to couple up and win the hearts of voting viewers, who will decide who gets to stay in the sunny paradise and who will return to the drizzly British summer.

Presenter Caroline Flack will return as host, regularly dropping in on the islanders with surprise announcements and twists.

::Love Island returns to ITV2 at 9pm on Monday June 5.