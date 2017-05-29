Made In Chelsea's 'Binky' Felstead will leave show to have her first child

Made In Chelsea star Alexandra "Binky" Felstead has announced she will be quitting the show as she embarks on motherhood for the first time.

The 26-year-old said she was moving on to the "next big chapter" after sticking with the reality show since its launch in 2011.

Hours before the season 13 finale on Monday, she shared the news with fans via Instagram.

Posting a collection of photos from the show's history, she wrote: " Was quite an emotional episode for me as this is my last full series filming after a magical 6 years.

"Looking back to the shows very first episode & my very first scene I filmed with Ollie & Cheska it's amazing & seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight.

"Thank you for the amazing amount of support and love - what an incredible experience, couldn't be prouder of this show & how far it's come! It's been my second family and I will deffo be back to do the odd bits and bobs on it I'm sure in the future, but now I feel my time has come to a natural end seeing as the next big (grown up) chapter of my life is about to begin!

"Thank you @e4chelsea , love you always. #proudtobeanoriginal."

Earlier this year, Felstead announced on the show that she would be having a baby with Made In Chelsea co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.

It came as a shock to many viewers, who had watched their on-off relationship wobble throughout the series.

But her departure from the E4 west London based show will not mark a complete break from television as she plans to publicly share her first venture into motherhood in an upcoming spin-off show, Monkey.

The two one-hour episodes, also broadcasting on E4, will fill fans in on the weeks before and after the birth.

Made In Chelsea airs on E4 at 9pm on Monday.