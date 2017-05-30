Alicia Silverstone turns up to special Clueless screening in Hollywood

Alicia Silverstone surprised fans by turning up to a special screening of the teen comedy that made her famous, Clueless.

The actress made the crowd's evening by getting up on stage to introduce the film and repeating her character Cher's catchphrase, "Whatever".

Silverstone was joined at the event at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery by Clueless co-star Breckin Meyer, and she later paid tribute to the rest of the cast, including the late Brittany Murphy, on Instagram.

In her caption, she wrote: "Omg saw #Clueless last night at #HollywoodForever @cinespia

"It was so funny and cute!! Amy Heckerling (director) I love you brilliant genius. @itsmonamay (costumes) you are unreal!!

"@breckinmeyer you are so wonderful, @realstaceyldash huge kiss, @donald_aison you are adordable, #PaulRudd = divine, #JeremySisto so great & #BrittanyMurphy, wherever you are, so sweet!

"#WallyShawn aka Mr. Hall and #TwinkCaplan (Ms. Geist) amazing adorable.. Nina Paskowitz (hair), Alan Freidman (make up), Steven Jordan (production designer), & Bill Pope (cinematography) you killed it.

"So fun to watch with 4,000 people!!"

Silverstone took her six-year-old son Bear to the screening and posted a photo of herself and her son at the event on Instagram.

Clueless was released in 1995 and starred Silverstone as rich, popular teen Cher, who took Murphy's character Tai under her wing when she joined the school.

Murphy died in 2009 aged 32.