Former teen favourites Hanson return 20 years on with children in tow

Fans of Hanson said they feel like teenagers again at the sight of the boyband 20 years after they released MMMBop, the single that propelled them to fame.

The three brothers were aged between 11 and 16 when the song rocketed to the top of the charts in 1997 and the group, who now all have children of their own, have returned with new single I Was Born and a video that features their 12 offspring.

Zac, the youngest member of the group, told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We wrote this song, which connects to the idea of us being a band for so long and being young and dreaming of what we would want to do with our lives and seeing it become a reality.

"We always envisioned there would be a childlike aspect to the visual, we envisioned it would have kids in it."

Fan Aleina wrote on Twitter: " I'd like to thank @GMB for making me squeal at 8am for having @hansonmusic live in the studio. Brought me back to when I was 11 :-)" while Katie wrote: " @hansonmusic on @GMB ! I'm 13 again".

Laura Parsons said: " I loved Hanson as a child. Just realised I subconsciously named my first born after one of them!"

Zac added it was "wild" the brothers had so much success when they were so young.

He said: "W e started the band 25 years ago, MMMBop came out about 20 years ago and you're always dreaming of the things you want to do and, in one respect, expecting success because you're a kid and want to be successful.

"But when that stuff happens, that song was number one in 27 countries at the same time, it's wild."