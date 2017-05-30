Made In Chelsea fans thrilled as Cheska reveals pregnancy at Binky's baby shower

One of Made In Chelsea's original cast members made a return in Monday night's season finale to reveal some big news that thrilled fans of the show.

The end of series 13 featured a baby shower for pregnant Alexandra "Binky" Felstead, who was happy that unexpected guest Cheska Hull, her best friend and former co-star, turned up to wish her well.

But Hull, who left the E4 reality series at the end of season seven, announced that she was pregnant too.

She told her friend: "Our babies are going to grow up together.

"I'm so excited, I've been dying to show you for so long."

The former cast member, who quit London for a new life in Devon, later shared an Instagram post of her first scan picture.

Before the episode aired, Felstead posted on Instagram: "Was quite an emotional episode for me as this is my last full series filming after a magical 6 years.

"Looking back to the shows very first episode and my very first scene I filmed with Ollie (Locke) and Cheska it's amazing and seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight."

She added: "It's been my second family and I will deffo be back to do the odd bits and bobs on it I'm sure in the future, but now I feel my time has come to a natural end seeing as the next big (grown up) chapter of my life is about to begin!"

One fan tweeted: "Binky and Cheska being pregnant at the same time makes me so unbelievably happy."

Another agreed: "Oh my god Binky and Cheska's babies are going to grow up together there are genuine tears."

Someone else added: "Crying tears of happiness at the cuteness of Binky and Cheska! I miss seeing them on #madeinchelsea together."

Made In Chelsea, which follows the lives of a privileged group of friends living in London, first aired in 2011 featuring Felstead, Hull and Locke.

Felstead and her boyfriend Josh "JP" Paterson are set to star in their own spin-off series about their new lives as parents.