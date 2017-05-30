Martine McCutcheon unveils comeback single Say I'm Not Alone

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon is making her music comeback with her first album in 15 years.

The actress, also known for her three-year stint as Tiffany in EastEnders, announced the record on Tuesday as she released its first single, Say I'm Not Alone.

Her fourth studio album, Lost And Found, will officially hit shelves on August 11.

It is her first since her 2002 release Musicality.

The mother-of-one, 41, topped the charts in 1999 with Perfect Moment, but in recent years has become more familiar for her television appearances in shows such as Spooks and Echo Beach, as well her role on the Loose Women panel.

After debuting the new single on BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday, she shared a photo from the upcoming music video shoot on Instagram and Twitter.