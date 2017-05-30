Music will help Manchester deal with atrocity, Andy Burnham says

The music from Manchester's finest bands will help define the city in the wake of last week's terror attacks, Andy Burnham has said.

Oasis classic Don't Look Back In Anger and The Smiths' seminal There Is A Light That Never Goes Out have become anthems adopted by the public in response to the bombing that killed 22 and injured more than 100 others at an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena on May 22.

The Britpop favourite, in particular, has been sung at vigils and memorial services as music lovers come to terms with the events that devastated the city.

Metro Mayor of Manchester Mr Burnham said it was the people and their songs, rather than politicians and "people in suits", who would define Manchester's response to the tragedy.

He told the Press Association: "That was something, to be at the minute's silence on Thursday morning and hear that spontaneous song come up from the crowd.

"What a sentiment to express at this moment, Don't Look Back In Anger, quite powerful actually, very very poignant to be there.

"To be at the Courteeners gig on Saturday, and to hear, I think, every single person singing it there...

"That, I think, really says something more than any speech by somebody like me could ever say, that's the voice of the people coming through and defining these terrible moments we are living through."