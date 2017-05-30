Shameless star Emmy Rossum ties knot with Mr Robot creator

Shameless star Emmy Rossum has married Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail in New York.

The couple tied the knot under a huge floral arch at a synagogue in Manhattan before a reception in the Guggenheim Museum.

Rossum, who wore an off-the-shoulder custom Carolina Herrera wedding gown, shared photos from the day on Instagram, including one of her and the director holding hands during the ceremony and posing for photographs under the glass dome of the art gallery.

Esmail also shared pictures of the couple walking up a flight of stairs and sitting on a riverside bench.

Robert Downey Jr, Hilary Swank and Mr Robot stars Rami Malek and Christian Slater were among the guests, People reported.

Rossum's co-stars in the US version of hit show Shameless, including William H Macy, were also in attendance and shared numerous pictures on social media.

The couple began dating in 2013 after Rossum was cast in Esmail's first full-length film, Comet, and got engaged in August 2015.