Southern Fail musical to parody Southern Railway's year of chaos

A musical show based on the last year of chaos on Southern Railway is to premiere this weekend.

Artistic director Mark Brailsford and writer Simon Levenson have joined forces to launch Southern Fail: The Musical, an hour-long production charting the misery suffered by Southern's 300,000 passengers because of industrial action, staff shortages and other problems.

The comedy, which will feature parody songs, topical satire and "bonkers" characters, will be shown at the Brighton Fringe Festival on Friday and Saturday.

Mark Brailsford said: " The Southern Rail crisis is one of those rare political issues that has affected absolutely everyone in our community - whether daily commuter, local business or part-time passenger. I don't know anyone in Brighton who has managed to avoid the damage it has done."

Simon Levenson said: "I suffered the daily journey from Hove to Croydon throughout 2016 so was not lacking in inspiration when writing the show.

"When the circumstances around you are that absurd, it really just lends itself to satire. Commuters won't forget any part of this crisis in a hurry and we really felt they deserved a bit of comedy relief and catharsis."

The two men have collaborated with the Association of British Commuters (ABC) at several protests over the past year.

A song called Imagine There's No Southern, performed earlier this year at Brighton Station to mark the first anniversary of the dispute over the role of guards, has had a social media reach of over 250,000.

ABC is seeking a judicial review of the Government's handling of the Southern franchise, and is demanding to see a report on Southern written by Chris Gibb, a non-executive director of Network Rail, which is being delayed until after the General Election.

Members of the drivers' union Aslef on Southern are due to start banning overtime from June 4 after failing to reach a deal on driver-only operation, which will cause fresh misery for passengers.