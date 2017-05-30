Tears of joy for eight-year-old Britain's Got Talent finalist Issy Simpson

Eight-year-old magician Issy Simpson burst into tears as she joined the finalists for this year's Britain's Got Talent.

She won the public vote in the ITV contest's second round of live semi-finals on Tuesday.

The young performer, who stunned audiences and judges with her impressive word tricks on a Harry Potter-inspired stage set, said she felt "very good" as she was crowned episode winner.

She will be joined in the final by comedy magician Matt Edwards, whose response to the news was to dance silently on the spot while sporting a huge grin.

Presenters Ant and Dec, who gave Edwards their Golden Buzzer during the pre-recorded auditions, gushed: "We could not be more proud of you."

Edwards won the attention of the show's female judges during his wacky act, with Alesha Dixon comparing him to a young Jim Carrey and Amanda Holden saying he looked more like singer Robbie Williams.

Around 1.5 million viewers cast votes for who they thought deserved a slot on stage at the Royal Variety Performance.

But many were shocked that neither of the teenage singers Destiny Chukunyere and Leah Barniville made it to the next round.

"Devastated for Destiny," one person wrote on Twitter, while another added: "Made up for Issy and Matt but I still wish Destiny would of gotten through, her voice is just amazing."

"Neither #Destiny nor #Leah getting in was an absolute #travesty, clearly both are outstanding talents," posted another viewer.

"Leah was head and shoulders above the rest," added another.

Maltese Chukunyere delivered a soulful version of Aretha Franklin's Respect, which prompted judge Simon Cowell to say: "I would hire you tomorrow."

But his response to Ireland's Barniville was slightly more analytical as he followed her operatic performance of Parla Piu Piano with the comment: "I wish we had done something more with your staging."

Britain's Got Talent semi-finals continue at 7.30pm on ITV on Wednesday.