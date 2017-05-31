Liam Gallagher 'not good enough' to write solo album independently

Singer Liam Gallagher admitted he does not think he is "good enough" to write an album on his own as he debuted his new solo music.

The former Oasis star played his track Wall Of Glass, from his upcoming album, for the very first time on BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday.

But while he told presenter MistaJam that he had enjoyed being back in the studio, he said he collaborated with other artists because he could not have managed it by himself.

"I would never be able to write a full album on my own - we would be here forever," he said.

"I'm not good enough, but I've got plenty of time to make it big - no rush."

His comments came hours after performing his first ever solo concert in his Manchester home town to raise funds for those affected by the terror attack that killed 22 in the city last week.

Describing the sell-out show as "intense," he said: "I don't enjoy home town gigs as much as I should because you don't want to let anyone down.

"There were a lot of nerves and I just wanted to put a good gig on. It's not safe now so massive respect to the people who came out to see me."

But while the concert was hugely successful, the 44-year-old made no promises about his future in music, commenting: "I don't know about a solo career.

"I see it as one album and we will take it where it goes ... what I've learnt over the years is not to make plans."

"If we don't get stoned to death (during the tour) we might look at making another one."

This week also marked the 50th birthday of his brother and former bandmate, Noel.

Despite the pair's long-standing feud, he Tweeted his big brother on Monday: "Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x."

"We don't speak to each other," he said. "It's very sad but you get over it."

But Gallagher confessed that he would "one day" like to make amends for the sake of the pair's mother, Peggy, and added: "If we got back together it would be bang on but in the meantime we are two little solo boys."

Meanwhile, fans tuning into the Wednesday evening radio show were thrilled to hear Gallagher back on the airwaves.

Imran Sheikh commented on Twitter: "Love the new @liamgallagher single #wallofglass, good to see our kid back in action!"

Angela added: "What a song!!! Welcome back my king, I missed you!".

Rikki Morgan wrote: "Wall Of Glass takes me back to my teenage years!!! Absolute stomper #TheKingIsBack."