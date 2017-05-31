Police: Drugs played no role in death of Happy Days star Erin Moran

Former Happy Days star Erin Moran died naturally from cancer and illegal drugs did not play a part in her death, police have said.

The 56-year-old US actress, who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcom as well as in spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi, died at her rural home in New Salisbury, Indiana.

Reports had suggested she had struggled with substance abuse, leading some to claim this contributed to her death.

But Harrison County Sheriff's Department said on Tuesday that toxicology results confirmed she died "naturally from complications of stage four cancer".

"No illegal narcotics were involved in her death," a statement added.

The force previously said it was "likely" that she had died from cancer and that no illicit drugs had been found at her home after her death on April 22.

Ron Howard, who played her on-screen brother Richie in Happy Days, had paid tribute to her for "making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up TV screens".