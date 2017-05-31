Shock as Sarah Ikumu misses out on spot in Britain's Got Talent final

Britain's Got Talent viewers were left outraged as teenage singer Sarah Ikumu was booted out of the competition.

The 15-year-old from Milton Keynes stunned audiences and the panel with her rendition of Prince's Purple Rain on Wednesday, but missed out on a spot in the final.

Judge Simon Cowell looked shocked as the results of the public vote were announced after the third round of the ITV contest's live semi-final.

He pressed his Golden Buzzer for Ikumu at the beginning of the series and on Wednesday described her as "the best singer we have ever had on the show".

David Walliams added: "The competition may as well go home now."

Instead, the finale spots were claimed by nine-year-old cheeky comedian Ned Woodman and pianist Tokio Myers.

"Ridiculous result," commented Martin Roper on Twitter, saying: "How did Sarah go out?"

Ian Doran added: "Shocked at the public's decision. Sarah was final worthy. But a talented cheeky nine year old has nothing on the voice of Sarah. CLASS."

But while Ikumu missed out on an official place in the final, viewers are already convinced she will return to the competition as the wild card contestant.

"Nahhhh #BGT is total shambles there's no way Sarah didn't get more votes... best be her getting the wild card I beg," posted one viewer, as another added: "Get ready for Sarah to get the wild card and win the final... "

The two chosen acts impressed judges as well as voters with their performances, with Walliams predicting that singer Kanye West would soon be knocking on Myers's door for a collaboration.

Myers and Woodman will join the line-up of finalists alongside magician Issy Simpson, comedian Matt Edwards, mystical duo DNA and teenage singer Kyle Tomlinson.

The winner will earn themselves a slot in the programme for this year's Royal Variety Performance.

The timing for the live showdown this weekend has been moved from Sunday to Saturday to make way for the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV at 7.30pm on Thursday.