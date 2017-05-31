Support for Nadia Sawalha after she reveals she is losing her hair

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha has been praised after she opened up about losing her hair.

The actress and TV presenter shared an emotional video on her Facebook page explaining she is going bald as a result of the perimenopause, the start of the transition towards menopause.

Sawalha said her hair used to be her "crowning glory", adding: "It was my favourite thing about myself."

Becoming tearful, she adds: " My hair is not like that anymore, my hair really started to change after I had my kids.

"It sounds awful saying it as people lose all of their hair to alopecia or cancer treatment but it doesn't make it any easier, the fact that I'm losing my hair.

She said she was told by a top hair doctor she had the "balding gene".

Fans on Twitter praised her bravery at speaking out on the issue.

One user, Sam, said she recognises Sawalha's "heartache", adding: "I understand what your going through, I have an overactive thyroid and one symptom I hate is hair loss.

"I brush it and it will be handfuls."

James Harris wrote: "We all see your true beauty every time you smile and share your world with us.

"You make the world a better place please remember that."

Another adds: "Sending @nadiasawalha big love. I'm with you in the meno-boat and hair loss is just one of the things they don't tell you about."

Hilda Hirst posted: "Oh sweetheart, same thing has happened to me, have lost a load of my hair, its really a strange thing after having so much hair."

Sally Fowkes told Sawalha to "stay strong", adding: "my hair broke due to stress from abusive relationship, it hard when it is your 'thing' that your proud of."