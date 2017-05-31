Tom Cruise leads 'all-star line-up' for Corden's The Late Late Show UK specials

Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Ed Sheeran are part of the "all-star line-up" joining James Corden when he brings his hit US chat show to the UK next week.

The three episodes of The Late Late Show will also feature the likes of actors Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Hudson, Kit Harington and Sir Ben Kingsley, as well as Russell Brand and boxer Anthony Joshua.

They will also include musical performances from Harry Styles and Kings Of Leon, and a special edition of Corden's famous Carpool Karaoke segment with Sheeran.

The shows will be broadcast from London over three nights next week on Sky 1, and on CBS in the US.

Sky 1 director Adam MacDonald said: "I was already so excited about James bringing The Late Late Show to London, but the team have assembled an all-star line-up beyond my wildest dreams for our three very special episodes."

Each episode will see the Gavin & Stacey star, 38, invite the audience to join in a programme of games, musical acts and sketches along with his star guests.

The Late Late Show special London episodes will air at 10pm on Sky and Now TV between June 7-9.