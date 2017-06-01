Adjudicator Vicky gets the balloonatic fringe vote

A Guinness World Records adjudicator not even auditioning for Britain's Got Talent was one of the biggest hits with viewers in Thursday's semi-final.

Vicky Tweedy was a surprise star during the first round of the ITV talent show when she joined balloon modeller Ryan Tracey on stage to make official checks to his world record attempt.

Her stern manner saw her labelled a killjoy by the audience and judge David Walliams was forced to apologise after calling her a "barrel of laughs".

But Tweedy made a triumphant return to the semi-final with an entrance through a cloud of smoke and trailed by a squad of Storm Troopers.

Walliams was careful to be polite to her, offering an apology for his previous comments.

He said: "Vicky, it was lovely to see you again and I hope we can put what happened behind us.

"If you're hanging around in the bar later maybe we can have a drink."

However, Tweedy's conscientious adjudicating again caused controversy as the tension mounted with an excited audience waiting to hear whether Tracey had managed to break the world record of 13 balloon models completed in one minute.

But the crowd was deflated when she announced that he had equalled the previous record, although she protested: "He equalled a world record, that's amazing."

Fans of the adjudicator were happy to see her back again.

One tweeted: "Let's be honest the real talent tonight was Vicky the Guinness Book of Records adjudicator. I'd vote for her."

Another added: "Vicky the adjudicator should win tonight."

Tracey's balloon act did not make it through to the grand final, calling an end to Tweedy's time on the show.