Amanda Holden criticised for going 'effectively topless' on Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden's dress has yet again proved one of the biggest talking points in Britain's Got Talent.

The judge's outfit choices have turned viewers' heads during semi-finals week and Thursday evening's frock was no exception.

Holden walked on stage wearing a dramatically low-cut gown slashed to the navel, with a cut-out panel that reached down to the small of her back.

One viewer tweeted: "So Amanda is effectively topless on #BritainsGotTalent."

Others felt she may have gone too far with the skimpy choice.

A viewer tweeted: "What the hell is Amanda wearing on BGT, totally NOT suitable."

Someone else added: "Half term hols with kids watching- sort yourself out Amanda Holden - not good!"

However, other fans didn't think that the dress was offensive.

One tweeted: "Everyone complaining about Amanda but will let their kids watch Nicki minaj twerk and Rihanna grind... lol."

Another wrote: "Love how everyone is going metal over Amanda's dress... it's a bit of cleavage, grow up. Is her body. Not yours."

Someone else added: "Amanda Holden looks fab. Super confident."

Fellow judge David Walliams couldn't resist making a quip about her outfit when female Welsh choir Angelicus Celtis were criticised for their middle-of-the-road look.

He said: "None of you are wearing a really inappropriate low-cut top."

Holden's other choices this week have included a see-through skirt with a leotard underneath.