Claudia 'Makeover' Winkleman 'wants to give everyone fringe and black clothes'

Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Winkleman joked she would be tempted to give everyone her trademark style of "a fringe, some black clothes and white lipstick" when she hosts a new BBC makeover programme.

The TV star will present The Makeover Show, which will see people from all over the UK given new looks from some of the country's best stylists, hairdressers and makeup artists.

In each episode of the three-part series, three people will be given a style overhaul in a special makeover house in London.

Some participants have been nominated by friends and family while others are are at a major crossroads in their life or are building to a significant event.

As well as delivering radical transformations, the series will also reveal how simple choices about hair, makeup and clothes can have a huge impact on confidence and body image.

Winkleman said: "I'm thrilled to be taking part. The production team are brilliant and I can't wait to start.

"Obviously I'd want to give everyone a fringe, some black clothes and white lipstick so thankfully it's extremely lucky I'm not in charge. I'll just be there to help."

The series was announced as the BBC revealed a raft of new factual programmes.

These included a one-off film presented by Ian Hislop about the history of immigration into Britain, a two-part documentary series about the only rehab that allows children to live with their parents and a six-part exploration behind the scenes of the lives of rural vicars in Herefordshire.

The broadcaster also announced a new film from the team behind Murdered By My Boyfriend, Don't Take My Baby and Murdered By My Father, about a brutal hate crime that shocked the country in 2007.

BBC Three's Murdered For Being Different will tell the story of 20-year-old Sarah Lancaster and he boyfriend Robert Maltby who were attacked by a group of young people in Lancashire.

Miss Lancaster was kicked to death while her boyfriend was beaten into a coma but survived and will tell his story for the first time on the programme.

Other new programmes include a three-part series following Miriam Margolyes on a trip though the heart of middle America and a one-off topical special presented by Anne Robinson to mark the 50th anniversary of the partial legalisation of abortion.