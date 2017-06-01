Corrie's Lucy Fallon praised for portrayal of abused teenager Bethany Platt

Coronation Street viewers have praised yet another standout performance from Lucy Fallon as abused teenager Bethany Platt.

Thursday night's episode of the ITV soap saw Bethany emotionally manipulated into carrying on with a sex party at the hands of her pimp fiance Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) after he burned her with a cigarette.

In a disturbing end to the episode, Bethany was seen going into a bedroom at the party followed by two of Nathan's older customers.

One viewer tweeted: "Can't get enough of @itvcorrie this week. Incredible acting from @lufallon #corrie #Bethany."

Another added: "@lufallon outstanding. Hard-to-watch but important storyline. Such a talented young actress."

Someone else wrote: "The knot in my stomach watching @itvcorrie Bethany! Amazing acting from all, scary to think this actually happens!"

But viewers may see Bethany rescued soon, as Shona, who had been attacked after trying to report Nathan, tracked down David Platt to tell him that his niece was in trouble.

Thursday night's episode ended with a dedication to Roy Barraclough, who has died aged 81.

Barraclough had played Alec Gilroy in the soap, with his longest stint on the cobbles running from 1986 to 1992.

Friday night's episode will feature the final appearance of actor Ben Price as Nick Tilsley, who was rescued from quicksand in an episode earlier this week.