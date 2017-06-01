Foo Fighters gear up for Glastonbury with surprise new single

US rock stars Foo Fighters have surprised fans with the release of their first new music since 2015.

The band dropped a new single and video, directed by front man Dave Grohl, less than a month before their headline slot at Glastonbury festival.

Billed as an ageless hard rock anthem, the track marks the first music from the band since the Saint Cecilia EP two years ago.

Its accompanying video shows the six-piece transformed into pensioners with the aid of some prosthetic make-up and traditional clothing.

Stuck in a retirement home, they overpower the staff and break out into the night along with their fellow elderly residents.

Fans reacted with glee at the release, with the song instantly lauded as "amazing" on Twitter.

Keith Biddy described the track and video as "bad ass", adding: "Welcome back, we've missed you."

Connor Slann posted: "This is how you end a hiatus," while another user, Nikki, wrote: "You can't just drop this on me!"