Hercule Poirot back on the rails in new version of Murder On The Orient Express

Murder On The Orient Express is on track for another big screen adaptation, with the first trailer giving a preview of Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot.

Agatha Christie's 1934 detective novel about the Belgian sleuth has been adapted a number of times for the screen and will get its latest outing in November, with an all-star cast.

Hollywood A-listers joining Branagh on the production include Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Josh Gad and Willem Dafoe.

The trailer shows Depp and co dressed in glamorous 1930s outfits as they take the ill-fated train ride through a snowy, mountainous landscape.

Branagh also directs the film, which will be released 43 years on from the most famous adaptation which starred Albert Finney as Poirot.

The 1974 version also featured a starry cast of Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery and Vanessa Redgrave, and was directed by Sidney Lumet.

More recently, the tale appeared on the small screen in 2001 with Alfred Molina taking on the role of the detective.

Branagh has recently been announced as director on another literary adaptation, a film version of Eoin Colfer's Artemis Fowl.

Murder On The Orient Express is due to be released in cinemas on November 3.