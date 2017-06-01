Katie Price's Harvey 'taught me how to be a dad' says 'strict' Peter Andre

Peter Andre has revealed that Katie Price's son Harvey first taught him how to be a father.

The singer was married to the former glamour model for four years until 2009 and the pair had two children together, Junior, 11, and Princess, nine.

He also served as a father figure to Price's eldest son, Harvey, whose biological father is ex-footballer Dwight Yorke.

Speaking to KIIS FM in Sydney, Australia, Andre said: "The first child that taught me how to be a dad was Harvey."

He also revealed he was "a bit too strict" with "very polite" Junior, adding: "But I think that being strict on them will pay off in the long run."

"I mean, they roll their eyes at me all the time, telling them to have manners and to be respectful to people and all those sort of things.

"But ... my dad was super-strict with me so I don't regret doing any of those things."