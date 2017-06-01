Mersey Girls into BGT final as Cowell makes pledge to lead dancer

Mersey Girls have made it through to the Britain's Got Talent grand final, appearing to secure a promise of medical help from Simon Cowell for their lead dancer.

Julia Carlile has scoliosis and explained in her audition that she needed to travel abroad for surgery otherwise she may not be able to continue her dancing career.

As the group, which includes four of her close friends, finished their performance, judge Cowell appeared to offer her help with her medical procedures.

He winked at her as he said: "I think there's a reason you came on the show this year because whatever happens, we're going to make sure that you're alright."

The group also spoke to hosts Ant and Dec about their exciting week, which included an invitation to tea at Buckingham Palace by Princess Eugenie, who also has the spine condition.

Elderly crooners The Pensionalities were the second act to make it through to the grand final after their version of the One Direction hit History.

Just missing out on a place was teenage singer Reuben Gray, who made the top three but was not chosen to progress to the next round.

Acts taking part who did not win the public vote included dance troupe Paws With Soul, balloon modeller Ryan Tracey, Welsh choir Angelicus Celtis, John "Hoop Guy" Parnell, and musical comedian Jonny Awsum.

At the beginning of the programme, the judges addressed controversy from the previous evening that fan favourite Sarah Ikumu had not been voted into the final and suggested that she could be their wild card choice to send to Saturday's show even without the public vote.

David Walliams said: "She was so incredible that it was weird she didn't go through.

"But we are here all week to choose someone to go through as a wild card."

Cowell, who had chosen her as his golden buzzer act from the auditions to guarantee her a semi-final place, seemed equally baffled.

He said: "I'm not going to say anything good about anyone I like ever again because it's not working out well for us so far."

Britain's Got Talent continues on Friday on ITV at 7.30pm.